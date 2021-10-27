UBS Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €71.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.04 ($127.11).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €65.40 ($76.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.36 and its 200-day moving average is €129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 52 week high of €67.88 ($79.86).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.