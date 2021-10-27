NETSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2,507.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETSTREIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.40% of NETSTREIT worth $67,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

