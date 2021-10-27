FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Affimed Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Affimed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

