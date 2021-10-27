Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 76.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $12,891,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,671,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,178,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

