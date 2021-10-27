Research Analysts Set Expectations for Popular, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Popular in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $85.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,052 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

