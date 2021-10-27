Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $19.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
FSK opened at $22.29 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.
In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
