Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $19.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

FSK opened at $22.29 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

