Barclays Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $35.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

