Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MIR opened at $10.69 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

