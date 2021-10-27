Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

Comerica stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

