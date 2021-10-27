DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for DCP Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

DCP stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $151,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

