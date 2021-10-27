FY2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NYSE EOG opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $95.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 115,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.2% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

