FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

FMBI opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.