Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $743.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.11 million to $752.20 million. Donaldson reported sales of $636.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

