$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

CPB stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

