Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Hold

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

CARG stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 558,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,079,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,572 shares of company stock worth $20,039,955. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

