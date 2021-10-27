Bank of America Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $82.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

