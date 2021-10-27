Barclays Boosts Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $50.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

WHD stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

