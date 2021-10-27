William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

