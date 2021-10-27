A10 Networks (ATEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEN. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A10 Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,100.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

