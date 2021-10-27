Graco Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

