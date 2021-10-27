Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.290-$1.350 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRG stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3,011.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

