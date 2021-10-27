NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $247.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.96. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $252.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

