CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

