Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $993.79

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 993.79 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($13.90). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 807,580 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,089 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 993.79.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

