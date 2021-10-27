Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.75 ($1.97). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 149.45 ($1.95), with a volume of 6,763,945 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,059.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

