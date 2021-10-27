Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $360.37

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.37 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 380.50 ($4.97). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 380.50 ($4.97), with a volume of 246,470 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 382.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

