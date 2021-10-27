MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.10

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €169.10 ($198.94) and traded as high as €204.30 ($240.35). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €203.20 ($239.06), with a volume of 240,136 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €195.44 and a 200-day moving average of €169.10.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

