Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,551.47

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,551.47 ($20.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 17,542 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,563 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,551.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The firm has a market cap of £897.62 million and a PE ratio of -22.51.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

