Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.87 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.02 ($0.08). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 6.02 ($0.08), with a volume of 511,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.