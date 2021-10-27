SLR Investment (SLRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SLR Investment to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLRC stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $829.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLR Investment stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

