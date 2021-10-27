Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Olaplex stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

