Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.
Stratasys stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
