Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

Stratasys stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 367,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $7,072,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 422,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.