Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

