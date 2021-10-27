Head to Head Survey: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Precipio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 8.84 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Precipio has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.36%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Precipio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

