Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

