Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ATI stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.80.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.