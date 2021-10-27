FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NDAQ opened at $201.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $209.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

