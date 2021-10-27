Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $755.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.