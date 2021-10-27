Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.75

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $22.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $56,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

