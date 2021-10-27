Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.75

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $22.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $56,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.
