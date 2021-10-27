Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
