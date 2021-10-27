Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

