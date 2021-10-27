Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The stock has been gaining following solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed significant improvement in sales trends that even surpassed pre-pandemic levels. It gained from a resurgence in demand, as pandemic-led restrictions eased and socialization became normal again. The company’s Coach brand continued to perform well. Strength in e-commerce and China also acted as upsides. The company recorded significant improvements in the bottom line, driven by sales and margin growth. Tapestry’s actions to lower promotional activity have been yielding. The company’s impressive results validate significant progress on its earlier announced Acceleration Program. Management projects fiscal 2022 revenues to rise at a mid-teens rate, on a 52-week basis.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TPR opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

