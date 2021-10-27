Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $137.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $146.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

