Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rattler Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

