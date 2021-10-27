Huntsman (HUN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUN stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

