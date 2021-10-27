Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRO stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

