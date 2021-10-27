Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 3.18. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gevo by 6,081.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 330,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

