Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

IBP opened at $121.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

