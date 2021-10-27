Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. Entain has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

