Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMRE. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 110,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

