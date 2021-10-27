Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

TRGP opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

