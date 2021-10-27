United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($14.25) Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($14.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($14.47). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

